The 5 Worst Teams in MLB After Two Weeks
It's been a fun two weeks across Major League Baseball.
One of the biggest surprises of the season so far has been the struggles in the American League. There are actually just three teams above .500 in the American League right now with the New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians and the Texas Rangers. There are more teams in the National League Central right now above .500 (4) than in the entire American League (3).
There have been some surprises, like the American League struggles. Also, there have been some things that haven't been surprising at all, like the Los Angeles Dodgers dominating.
There have been some high points and some serious low points already this season. Let's take a look at the five teams struggling the most right now.
No. 5: Boston Red Sox (4-8)
Boston has been one of the biggest stories of the season so far, and not in a good way. Boston is 4-8 on the season so far. A few days ago, the Red Sox would've been at No. 1 or No. 2 on this list. But, the Red Sox responded by winning two straight against the Milwaukee Brewers. Now, the Red Sox have a day off on Thursday.
No. 4: Seattle Mariners (4-9)
There isn't a team in the league with a longer losing streak right now than Seattle at five games. The Mariners' offense hasn't started yet, to say the least. Cal Raleigh ripped 60 homers last season and has followed with just one so far this season.
No. 3: Washington Nationals (4-8)
Unlike the Mariners and Red Sox, the Nationals didn't enter the 2026 season with massive expectations. This is a young group with two straight losses. It would be a pretty big surprise if the Nationals weren't near the bottom of these lists throughout the season.
No. 2: Chicago White Sox (4-8)
The White Sox have some intriguing young talent, like Munetaka Murakami. The White Sox may not be a contender right now, but they actually are going to be a fun team to watch throughout the campaign with all of the young guys making an impact right now. It may not be long before the White Sox flip the script with this young core.
No. 1: Detroit Tigers (4-8)
The Red Sox were the biggest surprise from the first week of the season. That title now belongs to Detroit. The Tigers should have one of, if not the best starting rotation in baseball, but they have lost four straight games and are in last place in the American League Central.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com