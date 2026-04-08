The 5 Best Hats in Major League Baseball Right Now

It's tough to get fans around Major League Baseball to agree on many things. One thing that shouldn't be up for debate much is the fact that Shohei Ohtani is the best thing that has come for baseball in a long time as a two-way superstar.

You may not be a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers, but what Ohtani is doing on a daily basis should be appreciated, at least. Another thing that really shouldn't be up for debate is the fact that Major League Baseball produces some pretty sweet hats. That doesn't mean you can't have differing opinions on which hats are the best, but in general, MLB knows what it's doing from a hat perspective.

With that being said, let's take a look at arguably the top five hats in the league.

No. 5: Seattle Mariners

May 12, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Hat and glove of Seattle Mariners center fielder Dee Gordon (9) sits in dugout during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

First and foremost, this is just one person's opinion. There are 30 teams around the league and every one of them has at least one sweet hat. This list is based on hats over the years for these clubs in totality. Every team has various hats and things shift each year seemingly. Starting at No. 5, the Seattle Mariners. Seattle's logo and color scheme stand out. The "S" with the teal is classic and stands out.

No. 4: Athletics

Jul 22, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics glove and hat on the field before the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Athletics may be in a bit of an odd situation from a stadium standpoint, but the green and yellow color scheme with the "A" is clean. The Athletics may not have been good on the field in recent years, but they certainly have style.

No. 3: New York Yankees

Apr 7, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Yankees baseball hats and gloves in the dugout out in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees have to be high on the list. The "N" and "Y" logo is classic and stands the test of time. The hats are simple, but sweet. Plus, again, this is the Yankees we're talking about. There may not be a more famous logo in Major League Baseball than the Yankees' logo.

No: 2: Detroit Tigers

Jul 30, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; The hat and glove of Detroit Tigers right fielder Robbie Grossman (8) sits on the ledge of the dugout during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images | Raj Mehta-Imagn Images

Like the Yankees, the Tigers have a simple hat, but it's clean. The "D" is classic as well and the hat is clean as well. It's not as loud as Seattle or the Athletics, but it's smooth.

No. 1: Boston Red Sox

May 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove sit in the dug out before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox have to be high on this list as well. Again, this is one person's opinion. Arguably, the hat is the is the smoothest and, like New York, the Red Sox's "B" stands the test of time. There have been variations over the years, but it's hard to do much better than what Boston has already done.