The 5 Best Hats in Major League Baseball Right Now
It's tough to get fans around Major League Baseball to agree on many things. One thing that shouldn't be up for debate much is the fact that Shohei Ohtani is the best thing that has come for baseball in a long time as a two-way superstar.
You may not be a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers, but what Ohtani is doing on a daily basis should be appreciated, at least. Another thing that really shouldn't be up for debate is the fact that Major League Baseball produces some pretty sweet hats. That doesn't mean you can't have differing opinions on which hats are the best, but in general, MLB knows what it's doing from a hat perspective.
With that being said, let's take a look at arguably the top five hats in the league.
No. 5: Seattle Mariners
First and foremost, this is just one person's opinion. There are 30 teams around the league and every one of them has at least one sweet hat. This list is based on hats over the years for these clubs in totality. Every team has various hats and things shift each year seemingly. Starting at No. 5, the Seattle Mariners. Seattle's logo and color scheme stand out. The "S" with the teal is classic and stands out.
No. 4: Athletics
The Athletics may be in a bit of an odd situation from a stadium standpoint, but the green and yellow color scheme with the "A" is clean. The Athletics may not have been good on the field in recent years, but they certainly have style.
No. 3: New York Yankees
The New York Yankees have to be high on the list. The "N" and "Y" logo is classic and stands the test of time. The hats are simple, but sweet. Plus, again, this is the Yankees we're talking about. There may not be a more famous logo in Major League Baseball than the Yankees' logo.
No: 2: Detroit Tigers
Like the Yankees, the Tigers have a simple hat, but it's clean. The "D" is classic as well and the hat is clean as well. It's not as loud as Seattle or the Athletics, but it's smooth.
No. 1: Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have to be high on this list as well. Again, this is one person's opinion. Arguably, the hat is the is the smoothest and, like New York, the Red Sox's "B" stands the test of time. There have been variations over the years, but it's hard to do much better than what Boston has already done.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com