Skip to main content
TRADE: Blue Jays Announce Deal With Royals

TRADE: Blue Jays Announce Deal With Royals

The Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals made a trade.

The Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals made a trade.

On July 16, the Toronto Blue Jays announced that they have made a trade with the Kansas City Royals. 

Blue Jays: "OFFICIAL: We‘ve acquired LHP Foster Griffin from the Royals in exchange for RHP Jonatan Bernal. Griffin has been optioned to Triple-A ADDITIONAL ROSTER MOVES: RHP Jeremy Beasley recalled from Triple-A RHP Sergio Romo DFA’d"

The Royals also announced the deal via their Twitter account. 

Royals: "We have acquired RHP Jonatan Bernal from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for LHP Foster Griffin. Bernal has been assigned to Columbia (A)."

Griffin, who is going to the Blue Jays, is 26-years-old and has pitched in five games this season (with a lousy ERA 12.46). 

Meanwhile, Bernal goes to the Royals, and he is a 20-year-old minor leaguer. 

The Royals are in last place in the American League Central Division, so trading a 26-year-old for a 20-year-old makes perfect sense.  

They are currently 36-56 in the 92 games that they have played in so far this season, so it's safe to say they will probably not be a playoff team in the Fall of 2022. 

Right now, they are 13.0 games behind the Minnesota Twins, who are in first place. 

In 2015, they won the World Series. 

As for the Blue Jays, they are in third place in the American League East Division, and they are currently in the final wildcard spot heading into the All-Star break. 

They are 50-43 in the 93 games that they have played in so far this season. 

USATSI_18704325_168388303_lowres
News

TRADE: Blue Jays Announce Deal With Royals

By Ben Stinar15 seconds ago
USATSI_18669911_168388303_lowres
News

Huge News About Mike Trout On Sunday

By Ben Stinar23 hours ago
USATSI_18660528_168388303_lowres
Injuries

INJURY: Boston Red Sox Superstar Leaves Game

By Ben StinarJul 17, 2022
USATSI_18645920_168388303_lowres
News

MLB All-Star Reportedly Turns Down $440 Million Contract

By Ben StinarJul 16, 2022
USATSI_18702852_168388303_lowres
News

TRADE: Los Angeles Angels And New York Yankees Make A Deal

By Ben StinarJul 16, 2022
USATSI_18691783_168388303_lowres
News

TRADE: Atlanta Braves And Kansas City Royals Make A Deal

By Ben StinarJul 15, 2022
USATSI_18053585_168388303_lowres
News

TRADE: Robinson Cano Sent To Atlanta Braves

By Ben StinarJul 15, 2022
USATSI_18689803_168388303_lowres
News

Baltimore Orioles Defeat Chicago Cubs, 4-2, Reach .500 Mark

By Alex MurphyJul 12, 2022
USATSI_18685167_168388303_lowres
News

Texas Rangers SS Corey Seager Homers in Five Straight Games

By Alex MurphyJul 12, 2022