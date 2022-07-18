TRADE: Blue Jays Announce Deal With Royals

On July 16, the Toronto Blue Jays announced that they have made a trade with the Kansas City Royals.

Blue Jays: "OFFICIAL: We‘ve acquired LHP Foster Griffin from the Royals in exchange for RHP Jonatan Bernal. Griffin has been optioned to Triple-A ADDITIONAL ROSTER MOVES: RHP Jeremy Beasley recalled from Triple-A RHP Sergio Romo DFA’d"

The Royals also announced the deal via their Twitter account.

Royals: "We have acquired RHP Jonatan Bernal from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for LHP Foster Griffin. Bernal has been assigned to Columbia (A)."

Griffin, who is going to the Blue Jays, is 26-years-old and has pitched in five games this season (with a lousy ERA 12.46).

Meanwhile, Bernal goes to the Royals, and he is a 20-year-old minor leaguer.

The Royals are in last place in the American League Central Division, so trading a 26-year-old for a 20-year-old makes perfect sense.

They are currently 36-56 in the 92 games that they have played in so far this season, so it's safe to say they will probably not be a playoff team in the Fall of 2022.

Right now, they are 13.0 games behind the Minnesota Twins, who are in first place.

In 2015, they won the World Series.

As for the Blue Jays, they are in third place in the American League East Division, and they are currently in the final wildcard spot heading into the All-Star break.

They are 50-43 in the 93 games that they have played in so far this season.