Aaron Boone to Be Fired Kalshi Prediction Market Remains Low Amidst Yankees Struggles

Trouble in the Bronx? Kalshi’s MLB market doesn’t quite think so, even if fans disagree.

Aaron Boone is favored to remain the New York Yankees manager despite the team's struggles through the Division Series. There is a 27% chance on Kalshi that Boone is out as Yankees manager.

Boone’s price is up 9% as the Yankees find themselves down 0-2 in the Division Series to the Tampa Bay Rays. The drop came since the start of the series. Kalshi pays out based on whether Boone is still the manager on December 1. A $10 trade profits $25.22 if Boone is fired and $2.34 if he isn’t.

Will Aaron Boone be fired from the Yankees? - Kalshi

Yes 27%

No 78%

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His case to stay

Aaron Boone has found consistent success with the New York Yankees during his nine-year tenure. He’s led the Yankees to the postseason in all but one season and beyond the Division Series three times, including a World Series appearance in 2024.

The Yankees have also finished with 90+ wins seven times, including two 100+ win seasons. They’ve also won the division three times since 2018.

Looking at this season, despite being down 2-0 in the Division Series, the Yankees have made it this far with a plethora of injuries this season and went 93-66, with the injuries playing a hand. This season, the Yankees have seen injuries to:

Aaron Judge

Clarke Schmidt

Anthony Volpe

Gerrit Cole

Carlos Rodon

Giancarlo Stanton

Max Fried

Trent Grisham

Jazz Chisolm

Cody Bellinger

Each landed on the 10-day IL at least once. The biggest name here is Aaron Judge, who was out from May 31 to September 8 with a rib injury before suffering a calf injury seven days later. The Yankees are 41-25 when he plays and 52-43 when he’s out.

His case to go

The strongest case against Boone is that he has not won a World Series. Each of the previous two managers has won a World Series: Hall of Famer Joe Torre and Joe Girardi.

The Yankees hold the most World Series title of any team in the league with 27. However, they’ve failed to win since 2009.

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