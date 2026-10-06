Dodgers vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for NLDS Game 3

The National League Division Series heads east after the Atlanta Braves stole Game 2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night.

The Dodgers opened the series with a 5-3 victory behind Tarik Skubal, but the Braves were able to pull out a win in another bullpen game, taking down Los Angeles 3-2 in Game 2.

Atlanta is 54-30 at home this season, including 2-1 this postseason, while Los Angeles is 49-32 on the road.

Who will win the all-important Game 3?

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Braves Game 3 on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Dodgers vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (+161)

Braves +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline

Dodgers -108

Braves -111

Total

6 (Over -115/Under -104)

Dodgers vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (14-9, 2.53 ERA)

Braves: Chris Sale (14-9, 2.16 ERA)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits in six innings against the Padres in his final start of the regular season on Sept. 23.

Chris Sale allowed three runs on four hits in 6.1 innings of work in Game 1 against the Phillies, then got the final four outs in Game 3.

Dodgers vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Dodgers record: 100-62 (1-1)

Braves record: 94-68 (3-2)

Dodgers vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets

Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Chris Sale OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (+115)

Chris Sale opened the postseason with nine strikeouts in 6.1 innings against the Phillies, then punched out three Philadelphia batters in 1.1 innings of work to close out Game 3.

Sale racked up 200 strikeouts in 162.2 innings this season, including 11 punchouts in a complete-game shutout against the Dodgers on Aug. 27. He also had seven strikeouts in seven frames in Los Angeles on May 8.

The OVER 6.5 strikeouts (-172) is obviously a safer play, as Sale reached that mark in 17 of 27 starts this season, while going OVER 7.5 in 12 of 27 outings.

Dodgers vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

While I believe in Sale on the mound, the problem is that the Dodgers may have an even better arm going for them. Yamamoto won World Series MVP last year with a historic performance and has now had plenty of time off ahead of his first start this postseason.

I’m tempted to take the under in this game as well, but you’ll rarely see the Dodgers at a pick’em spot with Yamamoto on the mound.

The Dodgers are still the better team with the deeper lineup, and a 49-32 road record is nothing to sneeze at.

Pick: Dodgers -108

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