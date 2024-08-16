Cade Povich Set to Rejoin Baltimore Orioles' Starting Rotation vs. Boston Red Sox
The Baltimore Orioles are recalling left-handed pitcher Cade Povich from Triple-A Norfolk, The Baltimore Sun's Matt Weyrich was first to report Friday afternoon.
Povich has been penciled in as the Orioles' starter against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. He is headed to Baltimore to join the team's taxi squad on Friday, but the Orioles won't bump another pitcher off their active roster to make room for Povich until Saturday.
Albert Suárez was initially scheduled for start Saturday, but he has either been pushed back or moved back to the bullpen.
Povich is ranked as the No. 5 prospect and No. 1 pitcher in Baltimore's farm system.
The 24-year-old southpaw made his MLB debut against the Toronto Blue Jays on June 6. He remained in the Orioles' rotation until July 13, when he got sent down to the minors for the first time.
Baltimore brought Povich back to start game two of a doubleheader against Toronto on July 29, only to reassign him to Triple-A the next day.
Through eight MLB starts, Povich is 1-5 with a 6.27 ERA, 1.688 WHIP, 6.0 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.7 WAR. Taking out his two duds on June 6 and July 6, however, he has a 3.48 ERA and 1.484 WHIP across his other six outings.
Povich is 6-1 with a 3.48 ERA in 1.107 WHIP and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 appearances with Triple-A Norfolk this season.
Brayan Bello will be on the mound for the Red Sox on Saturday, pitting Povich against one of the most highly-touted pitchers to come out of Boston's farm system over the past few years. However, Bello only owns a 4.97 ERA, 1.436 WHIP and 0.4 WAR through 22 starts this season.
First pitch for Saturday's showdown at Camden Yards is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. Before that, though, the Red Sox and Orioles will go head-to-head at 7:05 p.m. ET on Friday.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.