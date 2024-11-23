Toronto Blue Jays Also Non-Tender Reliever Dillon Tate, Get Deal Done w Erik Swanson
The Toronto Blue Jays made a big move on Friday night, electing to non-tender longtme reliever Jordan Romano.
However, that wasn't the only move that the Jays made. They also jettisoned reliever Dillon Tate and came to a deal to avoid arbitration with reliever Erik Swanson.
Shi Davidi of Sportsnet had that information on social media:
Blue Jays have non-tendered Jordan Romano, source tells me and @bnicholsonsmith (as first reported by @jeffpassan).
They also non-tendered Dillon Tate, but tendered all their remaining arbitration-eligible players.
The 30-year-old Tate threw in four games fo the Blue Jays at the end of the season, giving up two earned runs in 3.1 innings. Lifetime, he's a five-year veteran of the Baltimore Orioles and Blue Jays, going 7-14 in 190 games. He owns a 4.09 ERA.
He'll head to the free agent market now, but perhaps the Blue Jays will look to bring him back on a minor league deal later in the offseason.
As for Swanson, he's coming off a disastrous season that saw him go 2-2 with a 5.03 ERA. He was even demoted to the minor leagues, throwing in just 45 big-league games, which was a far cry from the 69 he appeared in in 2023.
A six-year veteran of the Seattle Mariners and Blue Jays, he was acquired by Toronto in a trade before the 2023 season.
MLBTradeRumors reports that Swanson's deal is for $3 million, which is slightly less than he was projected for by the site.
The Blue Jays finished last in the American League East at 74-88 this past season.
