Toronto Blue Jays Announce New Improvements to Rogers Centre For 2025
The Toronto Blue Jays are turning in a disappointing 2024 season and are set to finish last in the American League East.
That said, the organization is already doing what it can to get fans excited about Blue Jays baseball in 2025. The team announced on Monday that they would be opening a new area at Rogers Centre for Opening Day next year.
They are opening up what they will the "Field Side Corner Club." You can see renderings here.
A press release shed more light on the newest offering:
Located in right field, the new space features one-of-a-kind views from field level, a private bar, food stalls with distinct offerings, and an open-air patio, all directly connected to Season Ticket Member seats in the newly renovated right field seating bowl.
With an authentic sports bar atmosphere, this new field side corner club is perfect for fans looking to elevate their Blue Jays game day experience without compromising game action. Located on field level, the club looks directly into right field while the open-air terrace is nestled beside the right field baseline.
Starting at less than $100 per game per seat, Blue Jays fans can become members in this new field side corner club, connected to seats in the newly renovated right field seating bowl (sections 110 to 113), by placing a deposit today.
This is the latest in a string of changes to Rogers Centre. The team took out the high wall in the outfield recently and added more seats out there as well.
The Blue Jays will host the Mets on Tuesday night. First pitch is 7:07 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.