Toronto Blue Jays Claim Reliever Nick Robertson Off Waivers From Los Angeles Angels
The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed relief pitcher Nick Robertson off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels, MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams reported Tuesday afternoon.
Los Angeles designated Robertson for assignment on Sunday in order to make room for outfielder Gustavo Campero, whose contract they selected from Triple-A Salt Lake. Two days later, the Blue Jays took a flier on the 26-year-old righty.
Robertson did not appear in a game for the Angels, despite spending a month in the organization. He did make 10 relief outings in the minors, though, putting up a 6.92 ERA and 2.000 WHIP in 13.0 innings.
The Angels claimed Robertson off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 13, three days after the Cardinals designated him for assignment as well. Robertson had a 4.38 ERA and 1.378 WHIP when St. Louis sent him down in May, and he went on to post a 7.48 ERA and 1.800 WHIP with their Triple-A affiliate in Memphis.
Now that he's headed north of the border, Robertson is set to join his fifth team in the last 14 months alone.
Robertson was the Los Angeles Dodgers' seventh-round pick in 2019, making his MLB debut in 2023. He and reliever Justin Hagenman got traded to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Kiké Hernandez that July, then he and righty Victor Santos were flipped to the Cardinals for Tyler O'Neill in December.
In his major league career, Robertson is 0-1 with a 5.45 ERA, 1.615 WHIP, 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.4 WAR. In the minors, he is 8-10 with a 4.19 ERA, 1.299 WHIP, 11.0 strikeouts per nine innings and 24 saves.
It remains to be seen what the Blue Jays plan to do with Robertson, or who they will bump off their 40-man roster upon his arrival.
