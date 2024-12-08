Toronto Blue Jays Could Have Highest Offer For Juan Soto on Table as Price Soars
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the New York Yankees and New York Mets have both raised their contract offers for superstar free agent Juan Soto in to the $700 million range. Heyman says that both teams are in the $710-730 million area.
That said, he adds that the Toronto Blue Jays are not out of the running, and in fact, they could have the highest offer at this point.
There is no word yet that any of the other three Soto suitors — Red Sox, Blue Jays and Dodgers — are by any means out of this bidding, and it’s possible one of those teams may even be above the New York teams and win the 26-year-old superstar hitter. Soto won’t necessarily take the exact highest bidder, and he was said to be weighing five enormous bids Saturday night. At least the top four offers are believed fairly close.
Regardless of whether or not the Jays have the highest offer or not, it's surreal how high these numbers are getting. Soto is on track to break the major league record set by Shohei Ohtani ($700 million) for total contract value, and he should also break Ohtani's record of highest dollar figure in terms of present-day value. As some of the contract is likely to be deferred, Soto's deal could approach $500 million in that figure as well.
The Jays have hoped all offseason to pair Soto with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the middle of the order. The winter meetings begin on Monday, and we could have a Soto decision by then.
The Blue Jays finished last in the American League East at 74-88 this past season.
