Toronto Blue Jays Could "Make an Attempt" to Sign Most Coveted Free Agent This Winter
So you're telling me there's a chance?
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Toronto Blue Jays could try to get into the mix for superstar free agent Juan Soto this upcoming offseason.
Please, enough with the narrative that the Washington Nationals will try to sign Juan Soto and bring him back into the organization.
He’s signing with the New York Yankees or New York Mets, although the Toronto Blue Jays and perhaps San Francisco Giants will at least make an attempt.
Alright, so that's not exactly a guarantee that Soto will come North of the Border, but it's at least comforting to see the Jays mentioned as a possible dance partner.
It makes sense, too, given that Soto is among the best hitters in the game. He's also only 25 years old and would pair nicely with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette in the Jays order in 2025.
Furthermore, if the Blue Jays truly had the money to be in the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes last offseason, they have the money to be in the Soto derby this winter. Soto should command $500 million or more.
However, making an attempt at Soto would not come without questions. Would the organization really be able to sign Soto and ink Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a mega-extension? Or would a Soto signing mean they have to deal both Guerrero Jr. and Bichette in an effort to save more money? Would Soto want to sign in Toronto knowing that's a possibility.
Soto was named an All-Star again this year and is going to receive MVP votes as well. He's hitting .292 with 37 homers and has a .420 on-base percentage.
