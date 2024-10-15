Toronto Blue Jays Fans Clamor For Team to Re-Sign Former Star Outfielder
Heading into the 2023 season, the Toronto Blue Jays traded away outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners. Hernandez was heading into the final year of his contract and the team wanted to save some money and clearly felt they could replace his production. The team also dealt away Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and replaced them with Daulton Varsho and Kevin Kiermaier.
Now, the Blue Jays still made the playoffs in 2023 so the moves can't be considered completely detrimental, but they certainly didn't help. Toronto was eliminated in two games in the wild card round by the Minnesota Twins. The Jays finished last in the American League East this past season.
Hernandez hit 26 home runs for the Mariners in 2023 and then moved onto Los Angeles in 2024, where he's helped the Dodgers reach the National League Championship Series. Blue Jays fans have looked on frustratingly as Hernandez has hit 33 homers and driven in 99, wondering what could have been had the team kept him.
Well, with Hernandez approaching free agency again this year, Jays fans are hoping the team will bring him back.
At 32 years old, Hernandez will be one of the top offensive players on the market this offseason. He should have no problem commanding a deal worth at least $75 million and could certainly push the $100 million threshold. A deal between three and five years certainly seems likely.
From the Blue Jays perspective, it's always possible, although it feels unlikely. First and foremost, the Jays have to identify which way they are going as an organization. If they are going all-in and making one last run with the Vlad Guerrero Jr./Bo Bichette core, then signing Hernandez might make some sense, although signing him to a multi-year deal only to potentially blow it up next offseason also gives you some hesitance.
If they decide to step back and trade Bichette this offseason (as has been speculated), they could also look to trade veteran pitchers like Jordan Romano, Chris Bassitt and Kevin Gausman. If they do that, there wouldn't be much of a need for Hernandez.
Furthermore, if the Jays try to extend Guerrero Jr., as they should, how will ownership feel about another big contract, in addition to the ones already given to Jose Berrios and George Springer?
These are all things that general manager Ross Atkins will have to figure out this offseason.
