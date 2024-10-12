Toronto Blue Jays Fans Roast Organization on "X" After Teoscar Hernandez's Viral Home Run
The Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to the National League Championship Series on Friday night after beating the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the National League Division Series.
The Dodgers threw their second consecutive shutout courtesy of a great start from Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the work of four relievers.
Offensively, the Dodgers were propelled by solo home runs from Enrique Hernandez and Teoscar Hernandez.
The Teoscar Hernandez blast was a moonshot to left field, highlighted by his amazing and viral bat flip.
That home run also got to several Toronto Blue Jays fans on social media, who posted about how they wished the Jays still had Hernandez on the roster. Toronto traded the All-Star after the 2022 season to the Seattle Mariners. He was in the final year of his contract and was going to get a big bump in arbitration, so the team moved him for a deal centered around reliever Erik Swanson.
Hernandez could have returned to Toronto last offseason, but the team decided to pursue Shohei Ohtani instead. Both players ended up signing in Los Angeles. Hernandez is a free agent again at the end of this season, so he'll be available should the Jays want him.
He hit .272 this regular season with 33 homers, 99 RBI and 12 stolen bases. He posted an .840 OPS. With the Jays, his best year was 2021, when he hit 32 homers and drove in 116.
Here are some of the comments from Jays fans on "X" regarding Hernandez and his run with the Dodgers.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.