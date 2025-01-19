Toronto Blue Jays Given Very Disappointing Over/Under Win Total

2025 Wins Over/Under Right Now

(via @FanDuel) :



103½ LAD 😮

93½ ATL NYY

91½ NYM PHI

89½ SD

88½ BAL

86½ HOU

85½ ARI BOS CHC TEX

84½ SF

83½ DET MIN

82½ CLE KC MIL

80½ TB

79½ SEA

78½ CIN

76½ PIT TOR

75½ STL

71½ LAA

70½ ATH WSN

63½ MIA

59½ COL

51½ CWS