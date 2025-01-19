Toronto Blue Jays Given Very Disappointing Over/Under Win Total
The Toronto Blue Jays went 74-88 last season, finishing in last place in the American League East, and as 2025 gets closer, the prognosticators are expecting more of the same.
According to the FanDuel "over/under" projections for the 2025 season, the Jays number is listed at just 76.5, the lowest in the division. The Yankees are listed at 93.5, which makes sense considering they went to the World Series in 2024.
*It should be noted that this graphic has a typo, as Seattle is actually 84.5 and San Francisco is 79.5, but the Jays number is correct.
It's easy to understand why the oddsmakers are down on Toronto. After all, they had one of the worst bullpens in baseball last season and haven't done enough to address it, though they did add Jeff Hoffman and Yimi Garcia. Furthermore, Toronto's offense scuffled in 2024 and George Springer is another year older this season.
However, if you're looking for reasons for optimism, the Jays do have Bo Bichette returning from injury after he posted the worst year of his career. Furthermore, Andres Gimenez just came over from Cleveland and should help solidify the top of the order as well. Alejandro Kirk is a former All-Star who could return to form.
The Jays are also still in contention for free agents Anthony Santander, Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso, though the Jays have a recent history of finishing second in free agent chases.
The Blue Jays will report to spring training on Feb. 12. Spring training is once again being hosted in Dunedin, Fla.
