Toronto Blue Jays Insider Says He Doesn't See Team Really Extending For Alex Bregman
The Toronto Blue Jays have been linked to free agent third baseman Alex Bregman all offseason, but insider Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet doesn't think that the team will over-extend itself to land him.
Speaking on the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast, Nicholson-Smith said he thinks the Blue Jays will hang around the periphery of the discussions and hope that Bregman will entertain a shorter deal with potential for multiple opt-outs.
He also said that he thinks that the Detroit Tigers will be willing to offer Bregman the most money, though reports have indicated they won't hit the $200 million threshold that Bregman wants.
The 30-year-old Bregman has spent the entirety of his nine-year career with the Astros and is a free agent for the first time. Lifetime, he's a .272 hitter with a .366 on-base percentage. He hit 26 homers and drove in 75 runs this past year while playing in 145 games. Bregman helped Houston win the World Series in 2017 and 2022 and would provide veteran leadership and winning pedigree to a Toronto lineup and roster that needs it.
He would also help lengthen the Jays lineup, slotting in with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. If the team can get a rebound year from Bichette, and land Bregman, the offense would instantly look much better than 2024.
However, it appears that the organization is going to continue to wait out the Bregman market. With one month until spring training, perhaps Bregman will get antsy and accept a shorter deal.
