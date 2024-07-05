Blue Jays Lead All of Baseball in This Poor Mark as Disastrous Season Continues
Heading into play on Friday night, the Toronto Blue Jays are in last place in the American League East and on the verge of a massive sell-off at the trade deadline. It's been a hugely disappointing season for the Jays, who haven't been able to get over the hump with a core that they thought could yield another championship for the franchise.
Toronto seemingly did everything right too. They drafted/signed and developed guys like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, while also spending money on guys like Chris Bassitt, Kevin Gausman and Jose Berrios. There's several reasons for the Jays collapse this season, with lack of offensive production being a part of it, however bullpen woes have already contributed.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Beset by some injuries in their bullpen, the #BlueJays have also seen most of last year's solid performers undergo complete reversals of fortune in 2024. Giving up a long ball in today's loss vs HOU, TOR's relief pitching added to its lead atop this dubious list of homers allowed
Erik Swanson was on the injured list at the start of the year and then was ineffective when he came back, Jordan Romano has been on the injured list much of the year and could miss the rest of the season and Yimi Garcia is currently on the injured list for Toronto.
The Jays will look to turn it around on Friday night when they visit the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET as Gausman pitches against Luis Castillo (SEA).
