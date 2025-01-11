Toronto Blue Jays Let Veteran Reliever Go in Necessary Roster Move
On Friday, the Toronto Blue Jays made waves when they signed free agent reliever Jeff Hoffman to a three-year deal worth $33 million.
The other unfortunate side of that coin is that the Jays to let someone off the 40-man roster go in order to make room for Hoffman. That player was reliever Brett de Geus. Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet had the information on social media.
The 27-year-old de Geus appeared in 13 major league games in 2024, going 0-2 with a 7.15 ERA. He pitched just 11.1 innings and has 66.1 major league innings under his belt.
de Geus bounced around in 2024, pitching seven games with the Miami Marlins, four with the Seattle Mariners and two with Toronto. Now, as a result of being designated, he'll be set to bounce around again.
Given his age, he's likely to find a minor league deal somewhere in advance of spring training, which begins about four weeks from today.
He's also pitched for the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks in his career, making 28 appearances with Arizona in 2021.
As for the Blue Jays, getting Hoffman is a big win for them. He'll help solidify the back-end of the bullpen and will pair with Yimi Garcia to make up the eighth and ninth inning tandem (in all likelihood).
Hoffman made the All-Star Game this past year in Philadelphia and was actually drafted by Toronto in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft. He played his college ball at East Carolina and has also pitched for the Rockies and Reds.
