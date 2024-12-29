Toronto Blue Jays Listed as Possible Trade Suitor For All-Star Luis Castillo
According to MLBTradeRumors, the Toronto Blue Jays are among the best trade partners for Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo.
The Mariners aren't actively shopping Castillo, but have indicated that they would move him in the right deal. The Blue Jays, on the other hand, have been looking for starting pitching. They recently fell short in their efforts for Corbin Burnes and have the financial flexibility to absorb Castillo's contract (about $70 million), which is something that would help Seattle address other needs they have.
The Blue Jays have had a difficult offseason so far, as they’ve struck out on both Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes in free agency. Their biggest addition to this point is infielder Andres Gimenez, who they swung a deal to acquire from the Guardians during the Winter Meetings. With that said, they’re known to be in the market for starting pitching help, and Castillo would form a solid veteran nucleus in the rotation alongside Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, and Chris Bassitt. What’s more, the Jays have a number of interesting young infielders like Davis Schneider, Leo Gimenez, and Will Wagner who could be of interest to the Mariners.
The Mariners do have holes all over the infield after declining the team option on Jorge Polanco and non-tendering Josh Rojas.
While Castillo isn't necessarily the "ace" that the M's acquired in 2022, he's still a very dependable starter with ace-like qualities. He went just 11-12 this season, but that was more a product of the M's tepid offense. He had a 3.64 ERA and made 30 starts for the second consecutive season. He's a three-time All-Star who represented the Mariners at the All-Star Game in 2023.
Acquiring him could allow the Blue Jays to put Yariel Rodriguez in the bullpen, addressing a need there.
