Toronto Blue Jays Miss Out on Another Free Agent Target as Teoscar Hernandez Signs in LA
On Friday, we heard that the Toronto Blue Jays were at least giving free agent slugger Teoscar Hernandez "something to think about" this offseason.
Those thoughts apparently didn't last long as the veteran slugger reached an agreement to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.
Jeff Passan of ESPN had the terms of the deal on social media:
Outfielder Teoscar Hernández and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a three-year, $66 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The deal includes a fourth-year option for $15 million, a little more than $23 million in deferred money and a $23 million signing bonus.
Hernandez will head back to the World Series champions and once again pair with Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts to make up the best lineup in baseball. In addition to Hernandez, the Dodgers have also re-signed Tommy Edman this year and brought in free agent pitcher Blake Snell.
As for the Blue Jays, missing out on Hernandez signifies another whiff on the free agent market. They have lost out on him, Juan Soto and pitcher Max Fried. Hernandez previously spent six years with the Blue Jays, getting traded before the 2023 season.
They've been connected to Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander, but there's no indication that any agreement is close with either player.
Burnes could fetch more than $240 million in free agency.
Toronto is coming off a year in which they went 74-88 and finished last in the American League East. They have made a few notable moves this offseason, trading for infielder Andres Gimenez and re-signing reliever Yimi Garcia.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.