Toronto Blue Jays Open to Moving Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to New Position in 2025
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Toronto Blue Jays could consider moving superstar Vladimir Guerrero to third base full-time in 2025.
The Blue Jays are open to moving Vlad Guerrero Jr. from first base to third, which could potentially open up a spot for Pete Alonso.
Now, Guerrero Jr. moving to third base wouldn't be totally foreign. Guerrero Jr. came up as a third baseman, playing 96 games there in the 2019 season. He moved to first base in the 2020 season but did appear in 12 games at third base for the Jays here in 2024.
At the age of 25, Guerrero Jr. still has the youth and athleticism to play over at the hot corner, and it could end up being better for the Jays roster, per Heyman's point.
While there is a good third baseman (Alex Bregman) on the market, there are more options for the Blue Jays at first base. In addition to Alonso, Toronto could possibly pursue Christian Walker, Paul Goldschmidt, Josh Bell or old friend Rowdy Tellez.
Guerrero Jr. is headed into the final year of his rookie contract and would likely be motivated to show his versatility off in a contract year. That could help him secure a long-term deal with the Blue Jays, or could showcase him for other teams around the league.
Guerrero Jr. put together an excellent season in 2024, hitting .323 with 30 homers and 103 RBI. He made another All-Star team and is quite likely to finish in the top-seven or so of American League MVP voting.
The Blue Jays went 74-88 and finished in last place in the American League East.
