Toronto Blue Jays Player Delivers Sad Message After Being Traded to Mariners
The Toronto Blue Jays traded veteran first baseman Justin Turner on Monday to the Seattle Mariners for outfield prospect RJ Schreck.
It's the second move between these teams in the last few days, as the Blue Jays previously dealt reliever Yimi Garcia to Seattle.
After being informed of the trade, Turner met with the media and delivered a somber message.
Per Hazel Mae of Sportsnet:
Justin Turner on the disappointment of this season:
“I feel like I let an entire country down.”
#BlueJays
The Blue Jays failures this season certainly aren't the fault of Turner. The entire roster has slumped, namely superstar shortstop Bo Bichette. Furthermore, George Springer was woeful through the first two-plus months of the season as well.
As for Turner, the 39-year-old is hitting .254 this year with six homers and 31 RBI. He doesn't hit for much power right now, but he's one of the harder players in the league to strike out, which will help the M's lineup.
This is Turner's 16th year in the big leagues with the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and Blue Jays. He hit 23 homers a season ago for Boston while driving in 96. He's a lifetime .286 hitter who has made two All-Star Games. He also won a World Series ring with the 2020 Dodgers.
As for Schreck, he was not ranked in the last installment of the Top 30 prospects in the M's organization, per MLB.com. The 24-year-old Vanderbilt product is hitting .250 this year with 12 homers and 45 RBI.
Turner should join the Mariners in Boston this week.
