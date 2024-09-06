Toronto Blue Jays Players Have Fun with NFL Season Predictions in Fun Video on "X"
The NFL season began in exciting fashion on Thursday night with the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs beating the Baltimore Ravens 27-20 at Arrowhead Stadium.
However, before the game started, the Toronto Blue Jays had some fun getting into the football spirit. The team's social media account posted a fun video of Blue Jays players sporting their favorite jerseys and making their Super Bowl predictions.
You can see the video below:
Some players said the Chiefs would win it again, some said the Ravens, the Rams, the Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers even got a prediction. As far as jerseys represented, we saw the Rams, Ravens, Bills, Dolphins, Packers and even a throwback Patriots jersey.
The team also posted some still photos of Bo Bichette in a slick-looking Raiders jersey.
While Toronto has its own Argonauts of the CFL to root for, it's just fun to see everybody getting into the football spirit again. Theme days like this are also a nice way for teams to break up the monotony of a 162-game season, so you see teams all around the league doing things like this.
Toronto and Buffalo are somewhat intertwined given that the Bills used to play a game a season in Toronto, and the Blue Jays played the COVID 2020 season and part of 2021 in Buffalo due to COVID restrictions. Therefore, the tie-in between the organizations is real, and probably led to the support of the Bills and Josh Allen in this video.
There is an NFL game on Friday night between the Eagles and Packers, and the rest of the league debuts on Sunday and Monday.
The Blue Jays will play the Braves at 7:20 p.m. ET on Friday.
