Toronto Blue Jays Potential City Connect Jerseys Leak Online
The Toronto Blue Jays "City Connect" uniforms may have been partially leaked online.
The "Gate 14" Blue Jays podcast put out the picture of something that appeared on Reddit.
We obviously don't know yet if these are truly the City Connect hats, but Reddit sleuths are known for finding things out, so it's entirely plausible. Furthermore, Uni-watch noted that the bar code on the hat says "City CNCT," which makes him think it's also legit.
Obviously, this is only the hat, but it will be interesting to learn the meaning behind it if it is true. Each City Connect uniform is supposed to tell a story that helps link the uniform to the city. The red pattern on the interior of the hat likely also is relevant, but we're not sure yet how.
Nearly all City Connect uniforms have been released at this point, with teams wearing these jerseys on Friday night home games. The Blue Jays will be one of nine times to release the jerseys this year.
Uni-Watch added this:
The Jays are scheduled to officially unveil their CC uniform next Thursday, May 30. The on-field debut is slated for the following day, May 31.
The Jays are one of nine MLB teams getting new City Connect uniforms this season. Here’s the rundown on the other eight teams:
- Phillies: Already debuted.
- Mets: Already debuted.
- Rays: Already debuted.
- Tigers: Already debuted.
- Guardians: Already debuted.
- Cardinals: Already unveiled; on-field debut scheduled for tomorrow, May 25.
- Twins: Scheduled to unveil on June 10 and debut on June 14; the design will apparently be loon-themed.
- Dodgers: Unveiling date uncertain; on-field debut scheduled for June 21. The jersey has apparently leaked.
