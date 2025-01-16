Toronto Blue Jays Reportedly Engaged in Discussions with Free Agent Pete Alonso
According to The Athletic, the Toronto Blue Jays are engaged with longtime New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso.
Alonso’s market is heating up, with three teams, including the Toronto Blue Jays, engaged in discussions for the power-hitting first baseman, league sources said. If the Blue Jays landed Alonso, they’d still prefer to keep Vladimir Guerrero Jr., a person familiar with the club’s thinking said. Guerrero played 12 games at third base last year, and he and Alonso could serve as the club’s designated hitters.
There had been indications on Wednesday night that momentum was building for an Alonso-Mets reunion, but those appear to have stalled in the wake of the Mets signing Jesse Winker on Thursday.
If the Blue Jays land Alonso, they can use Guerrero Jr. at third base and DH, as indicated by The Athletic, but he can also serve as insurance if Guerrero Jr. leaves in free agency after the 2025 season. That, of course, is predicated upon Alonso signing a multi-year deal. There's still the chance he could sign a short deal with opt-outs, leaving the Blue Jays without either player.
However, for the 2025 season, Alonso would provide much-needed punch to the Jays lineup by pairing with Guerrero Jr.
The 30-year-old Alonso is one of the most popular and productive Mets players in recent memory, having hit 226 regular season home runs since entering the league in 2019. He is a Rookie of the Year (2019), a four-time All-Star and a two-time Home Run Derby champion as well.
Alonso is coming off a year in which he hit .240 with a .329 on-base percentage. He hit 34 homers and drove in 88 runs.
