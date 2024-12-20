Toronto Blue Jays Reportedly Would Trade Shortstop Bo Bichette For The Right Price
According to a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Toronto Blue Jays are listening to trade offers on star shortstop Bo Bichette.
From Rosenthal's piece:
Still, the Jays do not appear to be shopping Bichette. Executives from three rival clubs, granted anonymity for their candor, said the Jays are open to moving him, but only for a high price.
This is not too different from what we heard last offseason, but the circumstances are certainly different this time around. Bichette is headed into the final year of his contract in 2025 and if the Jays prefer signing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to signing him long-term, then they may want to let Bichette go rather than lose him for nothing in the future.
Furthermore, the team just acquired second baseman Andres Gimenez in a trade and could easily move him to shortstop if they were to move on from Bichette.
However, the Jays would be selling low on Bichette at this point. He is coming off a dreadful year in which he hit just .225 with four home runs. He was injured and played just 82 games because of leg issues and a broken finger at the end of the season.
A two-time All-Star, Bichette is a .290 lifetime hitter with 93 homers and 343 RBI. He led the American League in hits during both the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
Toronto finished 74-88 this past season, missing the playoffs and finishing last in the American League East. They had made the playoffs in 2020, 2022 and 2023.
