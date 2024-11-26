Toronto Blue Jays' Rival Reportedly Takes Big Step in Juan Soto Negotiations
On Monday night, we heard that the Toronto Blue Jays were one of five teams to make an official contract offer to Juan Soto.
On Tuesday morning, we've heard that the Jays rivals, the Boston Red Sox, have already upped their initial offer.
Hector Gomez had that information on social media:
SOURCE: The #RedSox increased their original offer to Juan Soto, both in years and total value.
Now, we don't know where the offers stand right now, but it's clear that a psedu-bidding war is emerging. For the Blue Jays, it remains to be seen how far they'll go to land Soto, who is one of the pre-eminent sluggers in all of baseball. At just the age of 26, he's a unicorn. He's a World Series champion, a batting champion, a Home Run Derby champion and a perennial threat for 40 homers/100 RBI, a feat he hit this past season with the New York Yankees.
He'd pair with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette to make one of the best lineup trios in the American League, and would be a safety net moving forward if one or both of them were to leave in free agency.
Soto going to Boston would be among the worst-case scenarios for Toronto. He'd be in the division, likely pairing with Jarren Duran and Ceddanne Rafaela to make an exciting outfield. Furthermore, the team would have the freedom to trade top prospect Roman Anthony, which would allow them to go out and acquire more impact, which will make life even tougher for Toronto.
We'll update this story as more information becomes available.
