Aroldis Chapman Hits Rare and Major Milestone Among Relief Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox scored three runs in the seventh inning to rally for a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night at Fenway Park. The win, coupled with a Seattle Mariners loss, has given the Red Sox full control over the third and final wild card spot in the American League.
Boston hasn't made the playoffs since the 2021 campaign.
Garrett Whitlock earned the win in relief for the Red Sox, as Aroldis Chapman earned the save, his 16th of the year. The All-Star lowered his ERA to 1.22 and also made some baseball history, according to Francys Romero.
Aroldis Chapman just reached 1,300 career strikeouts, only the third reliever in MLB history to do it, behind Hoyt Wilhelm and Goose Gossage.
A eight-time All-Star, Chapman is 3-2 this season with 55 strikeouts in 37.0 innings. He's appeared in 40 games.
A 16-year veteran, Chapman has played for the Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, Red Sox, Kansas City Royals, Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers in his career. He owns a 2.56 ERA. Owner of the one of the best fastballs in baseball history, he won a World Seriers in 2016 with the Cubs and 2023 with the Rangers.
The Red Sox will be back in action on Friday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. Hunter Dobbins, recently brought back from Triple-A, will make the start against Drew Rasmussen.
Dobbins is 4-1 with a 4.10 ERA while Rasmussen is 7-5 with a strong 2.82.
