Toronto Blue Jays Send Down Top Prospect on Friday After Brief MLB Stay
As the Toronto Blue Jays get ready for a weekend series with the Washington Nationals, they've sent down top prospect Addison Barger to Triple-A.
Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com on social media:
The #BlueJays have called up OF Nathan Lukes and optioned 3B/OF Addison Barger to Triple-A.
Barger, who is currently the No. 6 prospect in the organization, played in five games for the Jays during this stint, hitting just .056. He was 1-for-18.
Barger was selected in the sixth round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the Florida high school ranks. He is a .264 career hitter in the minors with 61 homers. He hit .314 in 19 Triple-A games this year prior to his call-up.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile, which suggests that we haven't seen the last of him in Toronto this year:
His defensive profile now is third base and right field, where his throwing arm can really shine. Barger will always be a pull-power hitter, but got too pull-happy at times in 2023, so a slightly more balanced approach could open up another level of his game. The talent is there for Barger to bring a jolt of energy to the big league club at any point in 2024.
Lukes is a 29-year-old who has 26 career at-bats. He's a .192 hitter who debuted with the Blue Jays in 2023. He is not in the Top 30 prospects for Toronto, per MLB.com.
The Blue Jays and Nationals play at 6:45 p.m. ET.
