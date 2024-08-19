Toronto Blue Jays Shift Former Ace to 60-Day IL, Claim Intriguing Pitcher
Ahead of their series-opening game with the Cincinnati Reds, the Toronto Blue Jays have made multiple roster moves. First, they've shifted former ace Alek Manoah to the 60-day injured list. Next, they've claimed pitcher Eason Lucas off waivers from the Detroit Tigers.
Per Hazel Mae of Sportsnet on social media:
#BlueJays have claimed LHP Easton Lucas off waivers from the #Tigers. Lucas has been optioned to Buffalo.
Also, team says RHP Alek Manoah has been transferred to the 60 day IL
Basically, by moving Manoah to the 60-day injured list, he's off the 40-man roster. This makes room for Lucas.
Manoah is out for the rest of the season after undergoing elbow surgery. He made just five appearances this year for Toronto after also beginning the year on the injured list. He went 1-2 with a 3.70 ERA, failing to get back to the peak form he showed in 2022. In that season, Manoah looked like one of the best pitchers in baseball. He went 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA and finished third in the American League Cy Young voting. He had a dreadful season in 2023 (3-9, 5.87) and was trying to get back into form this year.
He's still just 26 years old and is under contract through 2027.
As for Lucas, he's a 27 year old lefty who made his debut in 2023. He pitched for both the A's and Tigers this year, going 1-0 with a 10.29 ERA between both teams. He's made six appearances thus far this year at the big-league level.
