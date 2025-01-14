Toronto Blue Jays Shockingly Listed as One of Three Finalists For Roki Sasaki
According to a report from Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Toronto Blue Jays are one of three finalists for Japanese free agent Roki Sasaki. We had heard early on Monday that Sasaki met with the Jays in Toronto.
The finalists for Japanese star right-hander Roki Sasaki are the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays, sources tell ESPN. Sasaki will decide on his team by the closing of his posting window Jan. 23.
The fact that the Jays are listed as finalists for Sasaki is somewhat surprising. First, the Jays don't necessarily need Sasaki, but they've apparently gone to great lengths to get him anyways. Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, Bowden Francis and Yariel Rodriguez make up the perspective rotation, and each is capable. However, signing Sasaki could allow the team to move Rodriguez to the bullpen, which would strengthen that unit.
Furthermore, prior reports have indicated that Sasaki wants to play in a place with a solid reputation of building pitchers, and Toronto hasn't exactly done that. The Jays have had good rotations, but they've come mostly from outside reinforcements. Alek Manoah was a homegrown All-Star in 2022 and Marcus Stroman was in the 2010s, but the Jays haven't had success at developing their own pitching recently.
Also, the Jays are in an organizational flux right now. After finishing in last place in the American League East in 2024, they have no idea what the future holds with both Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette becoming free agents following the 2025 season.
The International Signing Period opens up on Wednesday of this week and Sasaki will make his decision before Jan. 23, as Passan indicates. If Sasaki doesn't sign by that date, he'll return to Japan, although that won't be happening.
