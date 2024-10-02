Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Projected to Earn Insane Amount of Money in 2025
The popular MLBTradeRumors website published their annual salary arbitration projected increases outlook on Tuesday and Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is in for a hefty number in 2025.
The website suggests that Guerrero Jr. will earn $29.6 million through his final turn of arbitration. It's certainly deserved, as he put together one of the best seasons in baseball this year.
The first baseman, who also moonlighted at third base, hit .323 with 30 homers and 103 RBI. He also posted a .940 OPS and is slated to finish in the Top-Ten of American League MVP voting.
It should be noted that the predictions are not reflective of an actual salary offer, but the algorithm they use is reportedly very similar to ones that teams use.
This salary projections highlights a very difficult jumping off point for the Jays' offseason. After finishing in last place in the American League East, do they sign Guerrero Jr. long-term or just let this year play out? Do they trade him now and get a haul for him or trade him at the deadline?
Furthermore, can they and do they want to afford to build around Guerrero Jr.? Will they be players for Juan Soto in free agency? Will they look to cut salary in other places like by trading Bo Bichette or Kevin Gausman?
It's just one of many questions that the Jays will be answering this offseason. Toronto had made the playoffs in consecutive years but has failed to win a playoff game in that time.
