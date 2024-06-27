Toronto Blue Jays' Star Gives Shockingly Honest Answer When Asked About Trade Deadline
The Toronto Blue Jays are one of the most disappointing teams in baseball this season. After making the playoffs each of the last two years without winning a game in those series, the Jays were supposed to make another strong run this year, and they were supposed to get over the hump.
However, it just hasn't happened. The Jays' offense, which is supposed to carry them, has floundered and Toronto currently sits in last place in the American League East at 36-43. They've lost seven of their last 10 and also sit 6.5 games back in the wild card.
As a result, the Blue Jays are looking at a potential sell-off at the looming trade deadline and superstar Bo Bichette is reportedly not going to be surprised if he's dealt.
Per Hazel Mae of Sportsnet on social media:
Spoke to Bo Bichette about trade rumours and deadline talk. I asked him whether he’d be surprised if he were moved at the trade deadline.
“No. Not surprised at all.”
#BlueJays
It's a shockingly candid answer from Bichette, who is under contract through 2025. As much as it would pain the Blue Jays to deal him, it does make some sense though. He's under contract for only the one more year and if the Jays are going to reset, they might as well reset all the way. They may elect to build around Vladimir Guerrero Jr. but Bichette, Guerrero Jr., Kevin Gausman, Yusei Kikuchi and Jordan Romano could all be traded.
Bichette is having a disappointing season and it's unknown how good the returns would be for him at this point. A two-time All-Star, he's battled injury this year and is hitting only .234 with four home runs.
