Toronto Blue Jays' Bowden Francis Wins AL Player of the Week Following Pair of Gems
Bowden Francis hasn't exactly been a mainstay in the Toronto Blue Jays' starting rotation, but the righty was absolutely dealing this past week.
As a result, Francis was named AL Player of the Week on Monday, joining All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as the only other Blue Jay to earn the honor this season. Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner, meanwhile, won NL Player of the Week after batting .476 with a 1.262 OPS.
Francis was equally as impressive on the mound, powering Toronto to a pair of tight wins.
His stellar week started last Monday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 7.0 innings of one-run ball on the road. Francis struck out eight, didn't walk anyone and gave up just one hit, which turned out to be a solo home run.
Francis stayed hot against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, giving up three hits and nothing else. He again went 7.0 innings deep, this time striking out eight and blanking the Cubs en route to a 1-0 win for the Blue Jays.
On the whole, Francis went 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA, 0.286 WHIP, .085 batting average against, .255 OPS against and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings for the week.
Francis began the season in the Blue Jays' rotation, but he was bumped to the bullpen after allowing 12 earned runs and four homers in his first two outings. Right forearm extensor tendinitis knocked Francis out for the entire month of May, and he mostly remained a long reliever upon his return.
Toronto finally added Francis back to their rotation on July 29, when he came one out shy of a quality start. He is 3-0 with a 2.19 ERA and 0.608 WHIP in his four starts since then, boasting a 12.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio in that time.
Francis, a 28-year-old who never made a start before this season, is 6-3 with a 4.38 ERA, 1.147 WHIP and a 0.0 WAR in the 63.2 innings he's tossed in 2024 thus far.
The righty isn't slated to appear in the Blue Jays' series against the Cincinnati Reds this week, but he is likely to face the Angels again over the weekend.
