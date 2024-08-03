Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Kevin Gausman Ejected From Dugout on Day Off
Kevin Gausman didn't have his cleanest outing of the season against the New York Yankees on Friday night, and his frustration apparently spilled over into Saturday.
Gausman allowed four earned and one unearned run in the Toronto Blue Jays' series opener in the Bronx, walking three and striking out two in 4.2 innings. Even though Toronto went on to win 8-5, Gausman's ERA still went up thanks to his lackluster outing.
On Saturday, it was José Berríos who got battered around by the Yankees' lineup, allowing five earned and one unearned run in 5.0 innings. Erik Swanson seemed to get things under control out of the bullpen, tossing a 1-2-3 sixth inning to keep it a three-run game.
Gausman still had words for home plate umpire Laz Diaz, though, and their bickering reached a boiling point when George Springer struck out looking to end the top of the seventh.
Just as "God Bless America" was starting, Diaz ejected Gausman, who had been giving the umpire a piece of his mind while hanging over the dugout railing. Manager John Schneider tried to plead his case for Gausman, as both he and Diaz placed their hats on their hearts, but Gausman kept talking smack on his way back to the locker room.
The 33-year-old right-hander has seen his numbers drop off across the board this season, all while the Blue Jays have been stuck in last place in the AL East. Gausman is 9-8 with a 4.56 ERA, 1.303 WHIP, 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.3 WAR through 22 starts.
Gausman had a 3.15 ERA, 1.145 WHIP and 11.0 strikeouts per nine innings between 2020 and 2023, making two All-Star appearances and finishing top 10 in Cy Young voting three times in that span. Even removing his out-of-left field ejection from the equation, he simply hasn't given Toronto anywhere near that kind of production this year.
The Blue Jays lost 8-3 on Saturday, meaning Sunday's finale will serve as a rubber match between the two AL East foes. Yariel Rodríguez is set to take the mound for Toronto at 1:35 p.m. ET, while reigning AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole has been pegged as the starter for New York.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.