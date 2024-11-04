Toronto Blue Jays Superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Named Silver Slugger Finalist
The Toronto Blue Jays didn't have the most successful 2024 campaign, falling well short of a playoff berth, but the face of their franchise once again strung together another elite season.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was named an All-Star for the fourth consecutive year, putting up near-career highs across the board. As a result, Guerrero was one of three American League first baseman named as a finalist for a Silver Slugger Award on Monday.
The Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor and Minnesota Twins veteran Carlos Santana are the two players Guerrero will have to fend off in order to earn the honor. The winner will be announced on Nov. 12.
Naylor leads the trio with 31 home runs and 108 RBI, but Guerrero has the advantage in virtually every other category.
Guerrero boasted a .323 batting average with 199 hits, 30 home runs, 44 doubles, 72 walks, 103 RBI, a .940 OPS and a 6.2 WAR in 2024, appearing in 159 out of 162 games for the Blue Jays. Neither Santana nor Naylor had a batting average above .245, an OPS over .780 or a WAR over 2.5 this season.
The 25-year-old Guerrero already has one Silver Slugger to his name, winning it back in 2021. That same year, he finished runner-up to Shohei Ohtani in the AL MVP race.
Since making his MLB debut in 2019, Guerrero has missed a total of 26 games, serving as an iron man of sorts in the meat of Toronto's lineup. He is averaging 34 home runs, 101 RBI and a 4.7 WAR each season over the last four years, asserting himself as one of the top young players in the sport.
The Blue Jays have one year left of team control with Guerrero, setting him up to enter free agency after the 2025 campaign. Letting their brightest young star walk out the door would be ill-advised, though, so Toronto's front office is sure to try and sign Guerrero to a long-term extension this winter.
Guerrero may have an even gaudier resume by the time he sits down at the negotiation table, should he rise above Naylor and Santana as the best offensive player at his position in the entire AL.
