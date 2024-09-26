Toronto Blue Jays Trade Acquisition Hits First Major League Homer in Wednesday Win
The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 6-1 on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre.
With the win, the Jays are now 74-85 on the season. It's been an incredibly disappointing year for a team that made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. Boston fell to 80-79 with the loss and they were officially eliminated from playoff contention. They have made the playoffs once (2021) since winning the World Series back in 2018.
In the win, Blue Jays rookie Jonatan Clase had a memorable night, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI. Acquired from the Seattle Mariners at the trade deadline this year, Clase also hit his first major league home run.
He's one of the top ten prospects in the Blue Jays organization, so @MLBPipeline made sure to write about his homer:
Jonatan Clase's fourth time reaching base today is one to remember!
The @BlueJays rookie clobbers his first big league homer to right-center:
Clase is known more for his speed than his power, but he does have the ability to hit the ball out of the park from time to time. He made his major league debut with the Mariners earlier this season and was up-and-down a few times before getting dealt to the Jays for relief pitcher Yimi Garcia.
The Blue Jays are off on Thursday but they will start the final series of the season on Friday night at 7:07 p.m. ET. They'll be home against the Miami Marlins, who have hit the 100-loss threshold.
