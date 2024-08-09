Toronto Blue Jays Trade Outfielder Cam Eden to New York Yankees For Cash
The Toronto Blue Jays have traded outfielder Cam Eden to the New York Yankees in exchange for cash considerations, the teams announced Friday.
Eden, 26, had been with the Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo all season long. He came up to make five MLB appearances late in 2023, but he has otherwise remained at the minor league level throughout his professional career.
The Yankees are assigning Eden, who was not on the Blue Jays' 40-man roster, to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Toronto selected Eden in the sixth round of the 2019 MLB Draft following his three-year stint with the California Golden Bears. The Freshman All-American and All-Pac-12 honorable mention was a .314 hitter with an .825 OPS in his collegiate career, on top of being named an All-Star in the Cape Cod Baseball League.
Once Eden turned pro, however, his production began to fall off. He is a career .236 hitter with a .677 OPS in 420 minor league appearances, averaging just 127 hits, 10 home runs and 64 RBI per 162 games.
Eden's batting average and OPS with Triple-A Buffalo went from .257 and .687 in 2023 to .198 and .620 in 2024. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound outfielder has spent the last two Spring Training camps with the Blue Jays, though, batting .304 with a .760 OPS across 23 Grapefruit League contests.
On top of that, Eden has racked up 153 stolen bases in his minor league career. He recorded 30 in 2021, 36 in 2022, 53 in 2023 and 26 so far in 2024.
The Yankees may not need Eden's bat anytime soon, but if he does find himself on the active 26-man roster down the stretch, he will likely be used primarily as a pinch-runner. Eden didn't get to attempt a stolen base with the Blue Jays in 2023, going 1-for-6 with a run and two strikeouts in his only taste of big league action.
