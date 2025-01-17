Toronto Blue Jays Working to Trade For More Bonus Money as Sasaki Race Ramps Up
In an exciting development, we heard early on Friday morning that the Toronto Blue Jays were now one of two finalists for Japanese pitching sensation Roki Sasaki.
Sasaki had long-been rumored to join the Dodgers or the San Diego Padres, but he eliminated the Padres from his final three on Friday morning, leaving the Blue Jays with more of a chance than originally thought.
As the Blue Jays prepare for a possible decision, they are looking to make additional moves to help their chances.
From Shi Davidi of Sportsnet:
Hearing the Blue Jays are working to acquire additional international bonus pool room as they await Roki Sasaki’s decision. Doesn’t mean a decision has been made. To be expected from all finalists for the right-hander, so they’re ready for all possibilities.
Sasaki can only be signed through the international bonus pool system, so the Jays are evidently looking to get him as much money as they can through that arrangement. If they were to miss out on Sasaki, they'd have more money to comb through the rest of the remaining international class.
Sasaki has to be signed by Jan. 23 but reports have indicated he could sign as early as Friday.
If Toronto were to land him, he'd join Chris Bassitt, Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, and Bowden Francis in the rotation.
Presumably, Yariel Rodriguez would head to the bullpen to strengthen that unit. Of course, if Sasaki chooses the Dodgers, it would be another gut punch this offseason for Jays fans who have seen the team miss out on Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes, Max Fried and Teoscar Hernandez.
