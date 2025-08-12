Shohei Ohtani is Nearing New York Yankees Legend Roger Maris on Historic Home Run List
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost 7-4 on Monday night to the Los Angeles Angels, dropping the first game of the 'Shohei Ohtani revenge series.'
The reigning National League MVP, who spent six years with the Angels before signing with the Dodgers, went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk, a run scored and an RBI.
The home run was his 42nd, tying him with Kyle Schwarber for the National League-lead. They are three off the major league-lead, currently held by Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners, who has 45.
The home run put Ohtani past slugger Cecil Fielder in some fun baseball history, and he now has his sights set on Roger Maris, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most home runs in 1st 2 seasons with a franchise:
1920-21 Babe Ruth NYY: 113
2001-02 Alex Rodriguez TEX: 109
1960-61 Roger Maris NYY: 100
2024-25 Shohei Ohtani LAD: 96
1990-91 Cecil Fielder DET: 95
1997-98 Mark McGwire STL: 94
h/t @EliasSports
Fielder was one of the best sluggers of the 1980s and 1990s, hitting 319 career home runs over 13 seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers, Cleveland, New York Yankees and the Anaheim Angels. He led baseball in RBIs each year from 1990-1992 and also led in home runs in both 1990 and 1991. He won the World Series with the Yankees in 1996.
Maris was a three-time World Series champion, a two-time MVP and a seven-time All-Star. He won a Gold Glove and hit 61 home runs in the magical 1961 season.
Ohtani is now hitting .284 and he figures to be in the drivers seat for his second straight MVP Award. He's already won three MVPs between his time with the Angels and Dodgers.
