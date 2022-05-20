Skip to main content
WATCH: Trevor Story Hits Third Home Run of Night for Red Sox Against Mariners

Trevor Story, after hitting two home runs in two innings earlier in Thursday night's game against the Seattle Mariners, hit his third home run of the game for the Boston Red Sox, his second career three-home run game.

One game can make the difference in a player's season and right now, Thursday night is looking like it's doing just that for Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story.

Story had hit two home runs in the first two innings of Thursday's series opener against the Seattle Mariners. 

Coming up in the bottom of the eighth inning, he had a chance for a third and did just that, sending a ball over the Green Monster for a three-run homer.

The home run gave Story a 4-for-4 night at the plate with three home runs, 7 RBI and five runs scored. 

It was the second three-homer game in his career, following a performance from 2018 while he was still with the Colorado Rockies.

In that game, Story launched a 505-foot home run into the thin air of Denver, Colorado and Coors Field, the longest home run recorded by Statcast at that time.

As reported by ESPN baseball insider Jeff Passan, Story raised his OPS 107 points in one game as he's now slashing .230/.317/.413 with a .730 OPS.

Thursday night's game alone, along with recent success over the last week, has him hitting .333 in his last seven games played with an .875 slugging percentage.

It also was just the third time since 1901, per @MLBRandomStats on Twitter, that a player hit at least three home runs, scored at least five runs and stole one base in a game.

What Story did on Thursday is truly historic and fueled the Red Sox to a dominant 12-6 win over Seattle, improving to 16-22 on the season.

Tanner Houck came up big on the mound for Boston after a rough outing from starter Rich Hill. He threw four scoreless innings of one-hit baseball, striking out six.

Boston has three more games against Seattle this weekend as the series continues on Friday night at Fenway Park.

