Trio of Colorado Rockies Stars Named Finalists For Gold Glove Awards
Rawlings has revealed the finalists for the 2024 Gold Glove Awards, and the Colorado Rockies once again have plenty of players in the running for the defensive hardware.
Shortstop Ezequiel Tovar, third baseman Ryan McMahon and center fielder Brenton Doyle were each named one of the three National League finalists at their respective positions on Tuesday. The Rockies are one of nine teams with at least three finalists.
Doyle won the award in 2023, fending off the Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II and the Arizona Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas. This time around, the 26-year-old is going against the Washington Nationals' Jacob Young and the Milwaukee Brewers' Blake Perkins.
Across 146 appearances in the outfield this season, Doyle racked up eight assists, 11 defensive runs saved and a 1.6 defensive WAR, all down from his 2023 marks. However, he still tops the list of finalists in all three categories.
Doyle also ranks in the 99th percentile in Fielding Run Value, Outs Above Average and Arm Strength, per Baseball Savant.
McMahon has been named a finalist every year since 2021, but he has yet to add a Gold Glove to his resume. This year, he is going up against his former teammate and St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado and San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman, who have 14 Gold Gloves between the two of them.
The 1.4 defensive WAR and 10 defensive runs saved McMahon posted in 2024 rank below Chapman and above Arenado in both categories. Baseball Savant has McMahon in the 81st percentile in Fielding Run Value and the 91st percentile in Outs Above Average.
Tovar was also a finalist as a rookie last season, although he ultimately lost out on the honor to Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson. Swanson is a finalist again this fall, as is Cardinals rookie Masyn Winn.
The 23-year-old is in the 94th percentile in Fielding Run Value and the 98th percentile in Outs Above Average, according to Baseball Savant. He put up a 1.9 defensive WAR and nine defensive runs saved, surpassing Swanson in both categories while getting bested by Winn.
Nine Rockies players have won Gold Gloves since the franchise played its inaugural season in 1993. McMahon and Tovar now have another shot to join that list, while Doyle will try to become the seventh player in team history to win multiple Gold Gloves.
The winners will be announced on Nov. 3.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.