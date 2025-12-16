Mariners Insider Ranks Likelihood Of Cardinals, Diamondbacks Blockbusters

With Jorge Polanco gone, it seems the Seattle Mariners' best bet to solve the second-base position is via trade.

Two All-Star second basemen have been dominating the trade rumor mill this winter: Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The former is a steady, if unspectacular producer, while the latter is a mega-talent on a longer, more expensive contract.

In recent days, the Mariners have been frequently linked to both players. Which way might the club be leaning, and what factors will ultimately determine the club's course of action?

Mariners more likely to land Donovan than Marte?

On Monday, Adam Jude of the Seattle Times indicated in a report on both players that the Mariners were in a better position to trade for Donovan, and that the Cardinals' steady utility man was seen as the more likely target at the time of the report.

"Given some of their budget limitations, would the Mariners be wiling to give up three elite prospects and commit $100-plus million to a player entering his mid-30s?" wrote Jude. "A trade with St. Louis for Donovan is viewed as more likely for the Mariners, who have coveted the super utility player for the past couple years."

"The Mariners and San Francisco Giants are considered the front-runners to land Donovan, The Athletic reported. The Cardinals are seeking two top prospects and have discussed (Jurrangelo) Cijntje and Lazaro Montes, one of the Mariners’ most touted hitting prospects."

Cijntje, the Mariners' first-round pick a year ago, is a switch-pitcher who has tantalizing talent, but is likely still a year or more away from his major league debut. He's much more likely to headline a Donovan trade than he is for Marte, due to Arizona's desire to contend sooner than St. Louis.

Trading for Marte would be the home run swing for the Mariners, but Donovan could give them a high floor while preserving payroll flexibility in the short and long term. That might not matter as much to fans as it does to ownership and the front office, but only one side of that equation makes decisions.

