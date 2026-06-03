Two Under the Radar MLB Trade Candidates as Deadline Approaches

The trade deadline is now just two months away. There's still a lot of time left before things start to heat up, but the rumors are there, and it should be fun to follow over the next several weeks.

It still isn't quite clear who the buyers and sellers will be, but there are always some interesting players moved at this time of year, so that should make for an exciting deadline.

Almost everybody in the industry is expecting the Detroit Tigers to trade Tarik Skubal, but there are other players that could be interesting trade candidates. Here are two of them.

JoJo Romero, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jojo Romero (59) pitches during the eighth inning of the game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday May 27, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The St. Louis Cardinals appear to be coming back down to earth after dropping a series to the Texas Rangers. When teams sell, they often trade players on expiring contracts, and that is exactly what Romero is in this case.

He has quietly been one of the most dependable left-handed relievers in Major League Baseball over the past several years. He owns a 2.96 ERA this season in 26 appearances.

But the Cardinals are expected to be sellers, and Romero would be a top candidate to be moved if that is ultimately what they choose to do. They are rebuilding after all, and Romero is unlikely to return to St. Louis in 2027.

Luis Arraez

May 31, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants infielder Luis Arraez (1) warms up before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The San Francisco Giants have already been buried in the standings, so it makes sense for them to sell at the deadline and even potentially have a fire sale. Veteran infielder Luis Arraez is a free agent at the end of the season, and he might be an underrated trade candidate as well.

The three-time All-Star and three-time batting champion is quietly hitting .321/.365/.421 with two home runs, 23 RBI and a .786 OPS. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report even listed him as somebody that could fill a team's infield needs, specifically the Boston Red Sox.

He might not jump off the page due to his lack of power, but he is a very dependable hitter and somebody that could fill a need for a contender as they make a push towards the postseason. The Giants don't have any realistic hope of reaching the postseason, so it would make sense for them to ultimately trade Arraez away.

It will be interesting to see what happens at the deadline, but Arraez could potentially bring back a good haul in exchange if he is dealt.