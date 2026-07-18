Top 2 Starting Pitchers on the Market if Tarik Skubal Isn't Traded

The trade deadline is just over two weeks away, and now we are starting to see what the market may look like. Unlike the past few seasons, the market is skewed in favor of the buyers with so few true sellers.

The top starting pitcher on the market was supposed to be Tarik Skubal, and it still could be, but the Detroit Tigers have fought their way back into the race and may be leaning towards buying instead.

If that's the case, Skubal will be off the market, and other starters will be pursued by contenders. Here are the top two potential trade candidates if Skubal is off the board.

Dustin May

Jul 12, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dustin May (3) throws against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dustin May hasn't been dominant by any stretch with the St. Louis Cardinals, but he has at least been serviceable. He's 5-6 with a 4.55 ERA heading into his start on Saturday. If Skubal is off the board, May could be highly coveted as a rental.

Depending on the market, rental starters can often bring back a lot in return, and that's something the Cardinals should be considering if they cannot stay in contention.

Their farm system is already in pretty good shape, but they could make it even better if they sell high on May at the deadline and clear the way for a starter such as Quinn Mathews, Hunter Dobbins or Brycen Mautz.

Jose Soriano

Los Angeles Angels pitcher José Soriano (59) delivers a pitch in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, April 21, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Angels may not want to sell anybody with years of control, but Soriano has put together a strong season and would be an ideal trade candidate if they were to consider that.

The 27-year-old right-hander is 8-6 with a 3.49 ERA in 20 starts and has struck out 115 batters. He also isn't a free agent until 2029, so there are reasons to trade him and capitalize on his value while it's at an all-time high. The Angels aren't going anywhere this season, so it might make sense for John Mozeliak to at least consider this.

A contending team would certainly benefit from having a strikeout machine like Soriano in its rotation, so it will be interesting to see if the Angels decide to sell high on him and bring back some prospects in exchange.

They haven't embraced a rebuild, but it might be time for them to chart a new course under Mozeliak, and if Skubal isn't available, it would be wise for the Angels to shop Soriano.