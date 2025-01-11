Omar Narvaez, Chicago White Sox Agree to Minor League Pact
The Chicago White Sox and veteran catcher Omar Narvaez agreed to a minor-league contract on Friday. The team also noted that Narvaez will get an invite to spring training, which begins just about one month from now.
Youngster Korey Lee and veteran Matt Thaiss are the only other catchers on the 40-man roster. Lee's roster spot seems safe, considering he was part of a big trade return with the Houston Astros in a 2023 deal for Kendall Graveman, but perhaps Narvaez can beat out Thaiss with a solid spring.
At the very least, the spring will be a showcase for the 32-year-old Narvaez, who will turn 33 in early February.
A nine-year veteran, Narvaez actually started his career with the White Sox, playing with them from 2016-2018. They then traded him to the Seattle Mariners for reliever Alex Colome.
Narvaez spent one year with the Mariners, hitting a career-high 22 homers back in 2019 before heading to the Milwaukee Brewers, where he stayed three years. He made the All-Star Game with Milwaukee in 2021, hitting .266 that season in total.
From there, Narvaez spent two years with the New York Mets, but injuries have been part of his issue. He played just 49 games in 2023 and 28 in 2024. If he were to make the White Sox roster, they'd be banking on him staying healthy.
A veteran presence, he could help provide stability to a young and growing pitching staff in Chicago.
The White Sox finished with a Modern Era-worst record of 41-121 in 2024.
