Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Set to Get Second Contract Offer From Toronto Blue Jays, Per Report
Earlier this week, we heard that the Toronto Blue Jays are more than $100 million apart in contract negotiations with first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
According to veteran reporter Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital, the Jays are set to rectify that difference.
SOURCE: The #BlueJays plan to make a second contract extension offer to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., which will be very close to what the player is looking for.
@Z101Digital
Reports have indicated that Guerrero Jr. wants at least $450 million in his next contract. He's set to be a free agent at the conclusion of this 2025 season and just signed a 2025 deal worth $28.5 million through the arbitration process.
Still just 25 years old, Guerrero Jr. is one of the best hitters in all of baseball. A four-time All-Star, he hit .323 in 2024 with 30 homers and 103 RBI. He finished sixth in MVP voting among American League players.
The Blue Jays are coming off a season in which they finished 74-88 and in last place in the American League East. They can ill-afford to lose Guerrero Jr. in future free agency. They've whiffed on Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes and Teoscar Hernandez the last two offseasons and the fanbase has grown restless.
Should this front office see a homegrown star walk, it would be devastating to Jays fans everywhere.
Guerrero Jr. has said he will sign an extension with Toronto if he gets the money he wants, but he's also said he won't negotiate beyond the start of spring training, which is about five weeks away.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.