Washington Nationals Shortstop CJ Abrams Selected as Reserve For MLB All-Star Game
CJ Abrams' breakout season with the Washington Nationals has reached brand new heights.
Abrams has been named a National League reserve for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. He and Cincinnati Reds standout Elly De La Cruz will be on the bench behind Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner.
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts also made the roster, but he is unlikely to play due to injury. The Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames and the New York Mets' Francisco Lindor were among the notable NL shortstops not to make the cut.
The reserves and pitching staffs – which were decided by the Player Ballot selections and the Commissioner's Office – were unveiled Sunday on ESPN. There are 20 position players on each team, nine of which were already locked in by Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the fan vote last week.
Abrams was not even in the top 10 at his position in fan voting as of late June. Every team must have at least one representative at the All-Star Game, though, and Abrams is the lone Nationals player making the trip to Arlington, Texas.
That isn't to say Abrams is undeserving of the honor – he has been among the most valuable players in all of baseball so far this season.
The 23-year-old is batting .280 with 14 home runs, 46 RBI, 14 stolen bases, an .856 OPS and a 3.5 WAR through 81 games in 2024.
This marks another major step forward in Abrams' ascension to star status, two years after the San Diego Padres traded him to Washington as part of the package that landed them Juan Soto. Abrams showed plenty of promise in 2023 – batting .245 with 18 home runs, 64 RBI, 47 stolen bases, a .712 OPS and a 3.4 WAR – but he has found even more success this year.
On top of that, the Nationals are on pace for their best record since winning the World Series in 2019, still within shouting distance of an NL Wild Card spot at the season's midpoint. Abrams has played a major part in that, and he has been rewarded as a result.
Abrams now joins Turner as the only Nationals shortstops to make an All-Star Game in the last 12 seasons.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.