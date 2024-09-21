Washington Nationals Make Extremely Bizarre Move with All-Star Infielder
With just one week left in the regular season, the Washington Nationals have made an extremely bizarre move with All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams. They have sent him to Triple-A Rochester.
Per Britt Ghiroli of 'The Athletic:'
The Nationals are optioning CJ Abrams to the minor leagues, sources tell the Athletic. Abrams was an All Star, but has struggled in the second half.
Ghiroli is right in that Abrams has struggled in the second half. He's hitting .203 over 49 games. Furthermore, he has just five homers and 17 RBI over that time. That's in stark contrast to his All-Star first half, which saw him hit .268 with 15 home runs.
All that said, Abrams is just 23 years old. He's supposed to be a cornerstone of the organization moving forward, and is this how the organization wants him to treat him heading into a pivotal offseason? It would be one thing if the Nationals were in playoff contention and couldn't afford his struggles, but they are completely out of it, so what is the point of this? Is the confidence gained by a potential good week at Triple-A really worth the potential animosity that Abrams may feel heading into the winter?
Abrams was acquired back in 2022 in the mega deal that saw the Nationals trade Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres.
The Nationals are back in action on Saturday afternoon against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. First pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. ET as MacKenzie Gore pitches for Washington against Kyle Hendricks.
