WATCH: Myles Straw, Guardians Play Football with Yankees Fans During Game 5 Rain Delay

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

During Monday night's rain delay of game five of the American League Division Series, Cleveland Guardians centerfielder Myles Straw and his teammate Will Brennan had some fun passing the time with fans at Yankee Stadium, throwing a football back and forth with random fans in the crowd. This comes six months after Yankees fans wrongly threw beer bottles at Straw and a pair of his teammates in an April game.

Early during the rain delay, TBS reporter Lauren Shehadi reported that Guardians players had brought a football out onto the field and were throwing it amongst each other in the rain.

Not long after, videos surfaced on Twitter of Straw and Brennan playing catch with random fans in the stands at Yankee Stadium.

It didn't matter if you were a Guardians or Yankees fan, Brennan and Straw shared a fun, unifying moment before a critical, winner-take-all game five. Later in the evening, game five was postponed to Tuesday afternoon at 4:07 p.m. ET.

Sometime later, ballpark officials ordered Straw and Brennan to stop throwing the ball into the crowd.

Straw may have earned some goodwill from a Yankees fan base that has booed him every time he has stepped into the batter's box over the past week.

In April, dozens of Yankees fans threw beer bottles at Straw and Straw's teammates, Steven Kwan and Oscar Mercado.

The incident started when a Yankees fan in the left field bleachers cheered when Kwan got injured running into the wall, trying to make a spectacular catch. Kwan failed to make the catch, and the Yankees won on the very same play.

Straw and Mercado confronted the fans and the scene got ugly.

Six months later, apparently all has been forgiven. Straw may still receive boos in game five, but at least he was able to share a nice moment with Yankees fans Monday night.

