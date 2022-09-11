WATCH: Oakland Athletics Retire All-Star, Champ Dave Stewart's Number

Sunday afternoon, the Oakland Athletics honored a member of their 1989 World Series team, Dave Stewart.

Prior to the start of the club's game at RingCentral Coliseum against the Chicago White Sox, the A's retired Stewart's number 34. No A's player will ever wear number 34 again.

Stewart won his second of three World Series championships as a member of the A's in 1989, earning an All-Star appearance along the way, as he led the team's pitching staff in wins (21) and innings pitched (257.2). That October, the A's would sweep the San Francisco Giants in the 'battle of the Bay', a series that is best-remembered for a tragic earthquake that struck during game 3.

Stewart spent seven seasons with the A's, and was named the 1989 World Series MVP, as well as the 1990 American League Championship Series MVP, when the A's swept the Boston Red Sox, 4-0.

Stewart led the American League in wins in 1987 (20), and on June 29, 1990 in Toronto, he threw the A's 10th no-hitter in franchise history. That same season, he was awarded the Roberto Clemente Award for his good deeds off-the-field.

Stewart was originally scheduled to have his jersey retired during the 2020 season, but the rapid spread of the Coronavirus postponed the A's plans for the ceremony indefinitely.

Sunday he received his due, as a kid who grew up in Oakland, that would later win a World Series for his hometown team.

Stewart's former manager Tony La Russa was in attendance for the ceremony, his first appearance at a baseball game since taking an indefinite leaf of absence due to medical reasons on August 31.

Following the ceremony, the A's will play their final game of a three-game weekend series against the Chicago White Sox, La Russa's current club.